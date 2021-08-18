Golden Wheels car show - it was 1939 at the Shoreline Museum Saturday
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Photos by Steven H. Robinson
The Shoreline Historical Museum staged their annual Golden Wheels Car Show on Saturday, August 14, 2021, showing beautifully restored vintage vehicles belonging to museum members.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Warren Kindle's baby blue 1939 Ford Deluxe sits next to Steve Albert's shiny red 1939 Ford truck.
1939 Ford Deluxe sedan
Owned by Warren Kindle
Steve Albert's 1939 Ford truck came with its own story.
1939 Ford truck owned by Steve Albert
The flat bed has been modified to haul the midget racer.
Golden Wheels is held annually at the Shoreline Historical Museum - watch for it next year!
