Golden Wheels car show - it was 1939 at the Shoreline Museum Saturday

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Photos by Steven H. Robinson

The Shoreline Historical Museum staged their annual Golden Wheels Car Show on Saturday, August 14, 2021, showing beautifully restored vintage vehicles belonging to museum members.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Warren Kindle's baby blue 1939 Ford Deluxe sits next to Steve Albert's shiny red 1939 Ford truck.

1939 Ford Deluxe sedan

Owned by Warren Kindle



Steve Albert's 1939 Ford truck came with its own story.

1939 Ford truck owned by Steve Albert



The flat bed has been modified to haul the midget racer.

Golden Wheels is held annually at the Shoreline Historical Museum - watch for it next year!



