Registration for Fall Term 2021 at the Creative Retirement Institute (CRI) of Edmonds College starts September 1, 2021.

Brent Jensen

Miles Davis is perhaps the most influential musician in the history of Jazz. Over the course of a long career that began in 1945 and continued (with a brief, mysterious hiatus from 1975-81) until his death in 1991,





Miles was a central figure in the development of cool jazz, hard bop, and fusion.





This course will bring you video and audio examples of his music, as well as live musical demonstrations.





Brent brings a rich history of experience in the world of jazz to the class. He served as the Director of Jazz Studies and Woodwinds at the College of Southern Idaho for 18 years.





He wrote the textbook, Survey of Jazz Handbook, currently used at CSI and other colleges across the country.









Rijksmuseum

GREAT MUSEUMS OF AMSTERDAM. Taught by Rebecca Albiani.

This course will begin with a visit to the Rijksmuseum, the world’s greatest repository of Dutch Golden Age art.

The 17th-century Dutch Republic produced Rembrandt, Frans Hals, and Johannes Vermeer.

The Rijksmuseum's Gallery of Honor showcases The Milkmaid, The Merry Toper, and The Night Watch.

The Van Gogh Museum is an easy stroll from the Rijksmuseum.

There one finds the world's largest collection of works by Vincent van Gogh. Most were originally owned by his brother Theo and include masterpieces from every stage of van Gogh's brief but prolific career.

Rebecca received a BA from the University of California, Berkeley, where she studied art history and Italian. She earned a master’s degree in Art History at Stanford University and did research on 16th- century painting in Venice on a Fulbright Scholarship. She is a frequent and popular arts lecturer at the Frye Art Museum of Seattle and CRI.







He is a professional jazz saxophonist who has performed and recorded with a wide range of jazz artists.

