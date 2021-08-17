Shoreline Rotary welcomes District Governor Wednesday

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Rotary 5030 District Governor
Howard Cohen
Join in for a Zoom Rotary meeting Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021. Our meeting starts at 7:30am. To attend the meeting, e-mail contact@shorelinerotary.com

One of the reasons Rotary works so well as a global service organization is because we are all working toward the same goals.

From the President of Rotary International to the President of Shoreline Rotary, all of us 1.2 million members believe in Service Above Self and in doing good for the world community.

Today, our 5030 District Governor, Howard Cohen, will visit Shoreline Rotary and tell us about our District and Rotary International goals for this coming year, and how we can all work toward achieving those objectives through our own Strategic Plan.

DG Cohen hails from his home club of Emerald City, just down Highway 99 from us, normally meeting at the Executive Inn near the Space Needle. His presentation will help set the tone for our year - come and hear all of the exciting plans!



Posted by DKH at 4:20 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  