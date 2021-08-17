Shoreline Rotary welcomes District Governor Wednesday

Rotary 5030 District Governor

Join in for a Zoom Rotary meeting Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021. Our meeting starts at 7:30am. To attend the meeting, e-mail contact@shorelinerotary.com





One of the reasons Rotary works so well as a global service organization is because we are all working toward the same goals.





From the President of Rotary International to the President of Shoreline Rotary, all of us 1.2 million members believe in Service Above Self and in doing good for the world community.





Today, our 5030 District Governor, Howard Cohen, will visit Shoreline Rotary and tell us about our District and Rotary International goals for this coming year, and how we can all work toward achieving those objectives through our own Strategic Plan.





DG Cohen hails from his home club of Emerald City, just down Highway 99 from us, normally meeting at the Executive Inn near the Space Needle. His presentation will help set the tone for our year - come and hear all of the exciting plans!











