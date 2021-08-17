Jobs: WSDOT Appraiser | Property and Acquisition Specialist 3

Closes 8/20/2021 11:59 PM Pacific

WSDOT is seeking dedicated real estate professionals to join the Real Estate Services team at our Shoreline office in north Seattle. This journey-level position independently completes all types of property valuation assignments for WSDOT in compliance with USPAP, FHWA, and WSDOT rules and regulations. Work product is used to determine feasibility, establish budgets, and acquire and dispose of property in connection with WSDOT transportation projects.This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced appraiser to grow their depth of knowledge into the governmental sphere and become a truly well rounded professional. The successful candidate will have experience in appraising and be able to independently appraise all types of real property and real property interests (e.g. easements, permits) to be acquired or sold by the Department of Transportation.