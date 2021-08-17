Sound Transit traffic diversions

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Sound Transit construction work will close some roads.

Night closure: 

  • Northbound off-ramp to 145th will be closed from 11pm to 5am Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, August 17-19, 2021
  • Northgate Way and 1st Ave NE intersection will be closed from 11pm to 5am the week of August 30, 2021.

Day closure:

  • 8th NE between NE 185th and NE 189th will be closed to through traffic from now to September 3, 2021 for underground utility work to replace storm drains and pipes. Local access only. 7am to 5pm.

All construction schedules subject to change.



