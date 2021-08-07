Shoreline Police: Imagine spending your days trolling parking lots, damaging property and taking what isn't yours



We are trying to identify the three criminals in this Yukon who are responsible for a series of car break ins at a Shoreline golf course.

On August 2nd, 2021, at 4:15pm, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of NW 145th St because multiple vehicles had broken windows.







Using video surveillance, the golf course manager showed deputies the incident taking place. The video shows a 2007 GMC Yukon pull in to the parking lot at approximately 3:20pm.





It backs up between two vehicles that are out of view. An unknown suspect gets out of the car, walks to a Chevy Impala, and breaks the window. He is then seen rummaging through the car before walking back over to the Yukon.



The video then shows the suspect vehicle pull next to a Ford Mustang parked nearby. Two suspects get out of the passenger doors of the Yukon. One of the suspects is seen breaking the front passenger window of the Mustang and rifling through the vehicle for a brief period.



Based on the video, there were at least three suspects involved. All were wearing black clothing, black ski masks, and gloves.



We are looking for any leads on this case. If you recognize the suspect vehicle or know the individuals involved, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21024071.



--King County Sheriff's Office











