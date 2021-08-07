Shoreline native makes it to the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Katrina Young team photo
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Shoreline native Katrina Young made it to the semi-finals in women's 10 meter platform diving at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 she executed a beautiful first dive (see it here) and qualified for the finals.

She competed in the semi-finals on Thursday but did not advance to the finals.

This was the Shorecrest graduate's second Olympics - she competed in Rio in 2016 where she just missed the finals by a few points.

Platform diving is done from fixed platforms at regular heights. 10 meters is about 33 feet in the air, equivalent to a three story building.

They do twists, turns, and somersaults on the way down and hit the water at 30mph. "It hurts," said a former gold medal diver and NBC commentator, who said that it is not unusual to see divers packed in ice bags after an event. "But," she said, "we're all adrenaline junkies, and we love it."

It's like flying. "I feel like an arrow in the water," Katrina said.

As a professional athlete, she competes in diving year-round. More details about her diving here. She lives,works, and trains in Tallahassee, Floria.



