Adventures of an icebreaker: First stop - Dutch Harbor, Alaska
Saturday, August 7, 2021
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy has made its first stop on its trip, in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. They met with local leaders, hosted a Rear Admiral, and held a retirement ceremony for a fellow Coastie.
The Healy is conducting Arctic operations during its 2021 deployment.
|U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow
USCG Lt. Kevin Lowery, assistant operations officer for Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20), answers questions about the ship from Qawalangin Tribal, Ounalashka Corporation, and Unalaska Municipal Leadership representatives.
|U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow
U.S. Coast Guard’s 17th District Commander, Rear Admiral Nathan Moore, speaks to a crew member of Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) during his visit to the ship in Dutch Harbor, Alaska on July 20, 2021.
|U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow
Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew member Seaman Boatswain’s Mate, Zachary Glosek handles a line in preparation for a mooring evolution in Dutch Harbor, Alaska on July 19, 2021. The Healy crew was in Dutch Harbor prior to their Arctic operations.
Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) deck force crew members come together to take a group photo with Petty Officer 2nd Class Ed Traver (center) after his retirement ceremony in Dutch Harbor, Alaska on July 19, 2021. Traver served on the Healy from 2003-2006 as a Petty Officer 3rd Class Boatswain’s Mate, visiting the North Pole during this time, and again from 2017-2021. 🚢
