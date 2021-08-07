About COVID-19 booster shots

Dr. Keith Jerome, head of

According to UW Medicine, COVID-19 booster shots are a trending topic with the delta variant driving up new positive cases and hospital visits.





Their latest data shows that 34 inpatients are being treated for COVID-19 at UW Medicine hospitals. That number was below 20 at the start of July.

“Certainly, in the long-term you're going to need boosters, just like you need a booster shot for flu or your tetanus shot,” says Dr. Keith Jerome, head of UW Medicine’s Virology Division.

“I think you'll see recommendations coming out in the next month or so.”

“We did almost 10,000 tests earlier this week in a single day,” says Jerome. “It's been a long time since we've seen those sort of test volumes, but we're ready and we can do it. This staff is always thrilled to pitch in and do their part and the population is doing their part, too, by getting these tests.”





For people unable to get to the testing stations, local pharmacies have home testing kits.



