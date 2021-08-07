About COVID-19 booster shots

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Dr. Keith Jerome, head of
UW Medicine's Virology Division
According to UW Medicine, COVID-19 booster shots are a trending topic with the delta variant driving up new positive cases and hospital visits. 

Their latest data shows that 34 inpatients are being treated for COVID-19 at UW Medicine hospitals. That number was below 20 at the start of July.

“Certainly, in the long-term you're going to need boosters, just like you need a booster shot for flu or your tetanus shot,” says Dr. Keith Jerome, head of UW Medicine’s Virology Division. 
“I think you'll see recommendations coming out in the next month or so.”

Testing demand is also increasing at UW Medicine’s COVID-19 testing sites, which is ramping up the momentum at the UW Medicine Virology Lab.

“We did almost 10,000 tests earlier this week in a single day,” says Jerome. “It's been a long time since we've seen those sort of test volumes, but we're ready and we can do it. This staff is always thrilled to pitch in and do their part and the population is doing their part, too, by getting these tests.”

There is a UW testing site in the parking garage at UW Northwest Hospital, near Northgate. 1510 North 115th St (in parking garage) Seattle, WA 98133

Make an appointment here.  7:30am - 5:00pm 

For people unable to get to the testing stations, local pharmacies have home testing kits.


Posted by DKH at 4:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  