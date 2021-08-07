About COVID-19 booster shots
Saturday, August 7, 2021
|Dr. Keith Jerome, head of
UW Medicine's Virology Division
Their latest data shows that 34 inpatients are being treated for COVID-19 at UW Medicine hospitals. That number was below 20 at the start of July.
“Certainly, in the long-term you're going to need boosters, just like you need a booster shot for flu or your tetanus shot,” says Dr. Keith Jerome, head of UW Medicine’s Virology Division.
“I think you'll see recommendations coming out in the next month or so.”
Testing demand is also increasing at UW Medicine’s COVID-19 testing sites, which is ramping up the momentum at the UW Medicine Virology Lab.
“We did almost 10,000 tests earlier this week in a single day,” says Jerome. “It's been a long time since we've seen those sort of test volumes, but we're ready and we can do it. This staff is always thrilled to pitch in and do their part and the population is doing their part, too, by getting these tests.”
There is a UW testing site in the parking garage at UW Northwest Hospital, near Northgate. 1510 North 115th St (in parking garage) Seattle, WA 98133
Make an appointment here. 7:30am - 5:00pm
For people unable to get to the testing stations, local pharmacies have home testing kits.
