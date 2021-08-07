The Back to School Consortium needs your help to provide local students with school supplies



The Back to School Consortium is gearing up to provide 1,000+ students in the Shoreline School District with supplies to prepare them for school in the fall at their event on August 21, 2021. The Back to School Consortium is gearing up to provide 1,000+ students in the Shoreline School District with supplies to prepare them for school in the fall at their event on August 21, 2021.





However, we are roughly $3,000 short of our fundraising goal that is necessary to ensure all registered students receive the supplies they need. All funds are used to purchase backpacks and supplies.



