The Back to School Consortium needs your help to provide local students with school supplies
Saturday, August 7, 2021
The Back to School Consortium is gearing up to provide 1,000+ students in the Shoreline School District with supplies to prepare them for school in the fall at their event on August 21, 2021.
However, we are roughly $3,000 short of our fundraising goal that is necessary to ensure all registered students receive the supplies they need. All funds are used to purchase backpacks and supplies.
Please consider helping us close this funding gap, by making a tax deductible monetary donation online at https://www.btsconsortium.org/donate.html or mail a check payable to Back to School Consortium to Center for Human Services, 17018 15th Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155.
Center for Human Services is the fiscal agent for this project.
Another way to support the event is to volunteer your time. To volunteer visit: https://www.btsconsortium.org/volunteer.html
