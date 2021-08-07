Case updates August 5, 2021 - hospital occupancy in state is at highest level this year

Saturday, August 7, 2021


DOH is concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations being seen across the state due to the spread of the delta variant. Over the past four days, an average of 1,500 new cases have been reported each day. Hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen to date in 2021 due to increased COVID-19 transmission, patient demand, and hospital staffing challenges. Learn more in DOH news release: http://spr.ly/6185yib4N


Case updates August 5, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
 

United States 
  • Total cases  35,530,951 - 120,173 new
  • Total deaths 613,658 - 700 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 445,081 - 1,851 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 43,559 - 486 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 27,461 - 121 new 
  • Total deaths 6,168 - 13 new 

King county - The WA Department of Health is currently processing a backlog. Numbers will continue to show large daily increases over this week as the backlog is addressed

  • Total confirmed cases 114,925 - 529 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 6,774 - 21 new 
  • Total deaths 1,688 -   -2 new

Seattle
  • Total confirmed cases 27,723 - 203 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,489 - 2 new 
  • Total deaths 425 -  -2 new

Shoreline 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,616 - 12 new
  • Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 102 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 353 -   0 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new


Posted by DKH at 2:35 AM
