Shoreline Police: Driver under the influence wasn't hard to find - simply follow the scrape marks his rims left on the pavement



On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 1:08pm, our 9-1-1 communications center received a call about an accident in Shoreline at NE 190th St and 10th Ave NE.



Callers reported a vehicle in the middle of that intersection with flat tires and front end damage. The male driver was seen "staggering" away from the grey sedan.







Deputies were dispatched and updated that the driver was possibly under the influence as he had difficulty standing. He was described as a male in his 30's wearing a yellow construction jacket, white shirt, and blue jeans.



A deputy soon spotted a male matching that description at the intersection of NE Perkins Way and 12th Ave NE. The male was sitting on the corner and taking off his brown hiking boots.







When the deputy contacted the individual, he noticed that he appeared to have difficulty balancing himself and was out of breath. When the deputy asked him if he was involved in a collision, the male denied it and claimed someone took his car. He also uttered that he had taken some drugs. The male's explanation was not making sense to the deputy, who noted that the driver appeared nervous and under the influence of narcotics.



He was placed into custody, and because he could not keep his balance, deputies had to help him into the patrol car.







Another deputy noticed some damage on a nearby roadway and a flattened traffic sign on the west side of NE 195th Court. The sign appeared to have been run over.



Scrape marks on the roadway, likely from the vehicle rims due to the flat tires, led from the flattened sign all the way to the damaged vehicle's location.







Once a blood warrant was issued, the suspect was taken to the precinct for a blood draw.



The male was eventually booked into the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) Jail for DUI and Hit and Run.



As a reminder, we do not show suspect's faces until they have been formally charged.





--King County Sheriff's Office











