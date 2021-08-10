Candidate Paul Sanford - Lake Forest Park City Council Position 7

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Paul Sanford, candidate for 
Lake Forest Park city council
Position 7
Hi Neighbor – My name is Paul Sanford and I am running for position 7 on the Lake Forest Park City Council. 

With accelerating growth in the region, our city is at an inflection point. I want to protect the unique character of Lake Forest Park that inspired my wife and me to raise our family here.

It’s been a wonderful experience of finding community, enjoying green spaces, Farmers Market visits, coaching basketball games, umping for Little League, and volunteering at PTA events. As a drummer, I’ve also been able to play music with other dads in the community.

I am originally from a small town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Growing up, I enjoyed being able to walk and bike everywhere. There, as is true here in Lake Forest Park, nature was always accessible.

Ever since I interned on Capitol Hill for Senator Carl Levin, I’ve wanted to serve the public. I will bring a common-sense, fiscally responsible approach to solving complex problems. 

I will work to protect our tree canopy and watershed, enhance park and bike access, and add more sidewalks. I will support more housing options through targeted zoning enhancements. My Initiatives Page has more information on initiatives I care about.

I have significant experience at high-growth technology companies navigating change and delivering solutions with global teams. Every day I’ll bring that same positive, action-oriented, and collaborative attitude to our Lake Forest Park community and city council.

50 years from now I want future residents of LFP to say we made the right decisions to confer all the positive benefits of living in our city that I and my family have enjoyed.

Best, Paul


