Candidate Paul Sanford - Lake Forest Park City Council Position 7

Paul Sanford, candidate for

Lake Forest Park city council

Position 7 Hi Neighbor – My name is Paul Sanford and I am running for position 7 on the Lake Forest Park City Council. Hi Neighbor – My name is Paul Sanford and I am running for position 7 on the Lake Forest Park City Council.





With accelerating growth in the region, our city is at an inflection point. I want to protect the unique character of Lake Forest Park that inspired my wife and me to raise our family here.





It’s been a wonderful experience of finding community, enjoying green spaces, Farmers Market visits, coaching basketball games, umping for Little League, and volunteering at PTA events. As a drummer, I’ve also been able to play music with other dads in the community.



I am originally from a small town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Growing up, I enjoyed being able to walk and bike everywhere. There, as is true here in Lake Forest Park, nature was always accessible.



Ever since I interned on Capitol Hill for Senator Carl Levin, I’ve wanted to serve the public. I will bring a common-sense, fiscally responsible approach to solving complex problems.









I have significant experience at high-growth technology companies navigating change and delivering solutions with global teams. Every day I’ll bring that same positive, action-oriented, and collaborative attitude to our Lake Forest Park community and city council.



50 years from now I want future residents of LFP to say we made the right decisions to confer all the positive benefits of living in our city that I and my family have enjoyed.



I will work to protect our tree canopy and watershed, enhance park and bike access, and add more sidewalks. I will support more housing options through targeted zoning enhancements. My Initiatives Page has more information on initiatives I care about.








