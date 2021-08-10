Adventures of an icebreaker: Healy crew and Midgett crew share professional development in the Bering Straits

We have been following the US Coast Guard Cutter Healy on its trip around North America. On this day, the Healy met the USCGC Midgett in the Bering Straits.





U.S. Coast Guard Cutter HEALY (WAGB 20) and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter MIDGETT (WMSL 757) conducted joint operations in the Bering Straits, Alaska. Additionally, a small 10-person crew visited for a tour and professional development opportunity.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.

Coast Guard Cutter MIDGETT takes HEALY's stern after launching their cutter boat for a crew transfer in the Bering Straits, Alaska on July 25, 2021. The two cutters transferred a small group of 10 personnel from each crew for tours and professional development.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.

Coast Guard Cutter MIDGETT crew members come alongside the Coast Guard Cutter HEALY in the cutter boat for the crew transfer in the Bering Straits, Alaska on July 25, 2021.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.

Coast Guard Cutter HEALY crew members assist Coast Guard Cutter MIDGETT crew members while they climb aboard from the cutter boat in the Bering Straits, Alaska.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.

Coast Guard Cutter HEALY crew members on board Coast Guard Cutter MIDGETT's cutter boat enroute to the MIDGETT for a tour of the ship in the Bering Straits, Alaska.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.

Coast Guard Cutter HEALY Operations Officer LCDR Phil Baxa (left) gives a tour of the ship to Coast Guard Cutter MIDGETT crew members.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.

Coast Guard Cutter MIDGETT crew members pose for a group photo on the Coast Guard Cutter HEALY before disembarking, in the Bering Straits, Alaska on July 25, 2021.












