Shoreline Can Castle Contest and Food Drive – August 16-20
Monday, August 16, 2021
Help Us Fight Hunger!
Families continue to fight food insecurity in our community and struggle to put food on the table. The city of Shoreline is hosting a food drive and a competition in an effort to help stock the shelves at Hopelink to ensure that our community has access to food.
We invite you to donate canned and boxed food the week of August 16 - 20.
If you are feeling creative, sign up before August 16 to enter into the Can Castle contest. Create a sculpture made out of boxed and canned food, take a photo, then bring the food to City Hall. No glass containers will be accepted.
Food Donation Drop Off
Shoreline City Hall
17500 Midvale Ave N
August 16 - 20, 8:00 am -5:00 pm
For more information, visit Shorelinewa.gov/summer2021 or call 206-801-2600.
