Frolic at the Lake - Thursday at Echo Lake Park 5-8pm

Come join the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association at Echo Lake Park on Thursday from 5-8pm for Frolic at the Lake. The park is located at N 200th and Ashworth, across from the bus terminal and on the Interurban Trail.





Buy your dinner from the Yummy Catch Asian Fusion Seafood truck and dessert from the Sweet Wheels Ice Cream truck. Stay for the entertainment or just get take out as you walk the Interurban Trail through the park.





Sit under the trees to listen to the Mark Ellis Trio or watch the antics of the Shoreline Robotics Society, made up of students from Shorewood and Shorecrest. They'll have two robots this year!





City of Shoreline / Cameron Reed will have the Sustainable Shoreline booth with special surprise giveaways as part of the “Choose to Reuse Challenge.”





Please try to reduce plastic trash by bringing your own water bottle and utensils.





Folding chairs and picnic tables provided by Shoreline Parks but bring your own picnic blanket and chair if you like!





There's a wonderful playground in the park and a concrete path circles the area - perfect for the kids. The park was completely refurbished a few years ago as part of the recently expired Shoreline Parks bond.





There are a few parking spaces in front, street parking, and overflow in the dental office north of the park. You can walk the Interurban Trail.





Everyone is welcome.







