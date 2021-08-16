Design concept approved for the 175th Street Corridor Improvement Project
Monday, August 16, 2021
Using your feedback, planners were able to establish your top three priorities for the corridor and develop a hybrid of the two alternative concepts presented last summer.
On February 1, 2021, City Council approved the preferred design concept for the 175th Corridor Improvements Project. Using feedback received from over 1,500 participants through public outreach during the past two years, they were able to establish the community’s top three priorities for the corridor:
- pedestrian walkability,
- flow of traffic, and
- transportation safety.
The community provided feedback on how the initial design concepts met these priorities, and we combined this feedback with technical analysis to develop the preferred design concept.
Visit shorelinewa.gov/175corridor for more information.
