Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits crisis-plagued Haiti

World Concern Staff are Safe as Agency Prepares to Respond





Graphic courtesy U.S. Gov/earthquake

All World Concern staff are safe and accounted for as of 10:00am EST. One staff member reports her home was damaged and she has left with her children. Another reported he obtained minor scrapes in his home during the earthquake.



“I am very saddened to hear of the latest disaster to hit the country of Haiti, a country reeling from so much pain,” said World Concern President, Nick Archer. “We are thankful that our staff are safe, and we ask our supporters to pray for those affected at this time.”

For more information on World Concern, or to donate, visit



World Concern is a Christian global relief and development organization headquartered in Shoreline, Washington. At World Concern, the solutions we offer, the work we do, creates lasting, sustainable change. Lasting change that provides lasting hope. Our areas of expertise include disaster response, clean water, education, food security, child protection, microfinance and health.







August 14, 2021 (PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti) – Saturday, August 14, at approximately 8:26am EST a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital city of Port-au-Prince.Initial reports indicate the potential for high casualties and widespread disaster. It is expected that the aftershocks will cause more damage than the original earthquake event. Response efforts could be further complicated by Tropical Storm Grace, which is expected to reach Haiti on Monday or Tuesday, bringing heavy rain.The epicenter of the earthquake was in one of World Concern’s current areas of operation, and there are widespread impacts on all of World Concern’s project areas. Hospitals are overwhelmed with injuries. World Concern is closely monitoring the situation and preparing to respond.