Scene on the Sound: cruise ship American Spirit

Sunday, August 8, 2021

Cruise ship American Spirit photo by Jan Hansen

Designed to navigate the inland waterways of Alaska and Puget Sound, the American Spirit brings passengers to some of the most beautiful locations in America.

The American Spirit has 47 rooms with space for 100 guests, so it's one of the more peaceful cruises.

Travel to where the Cascade and Olympic Mountains meet the sea, forming the stunning Puget Sound and San Juan Islands archipelago. Cruise the clear blue waters to picturesque historic seaside towns such as Anacortes where you can partake in a traditional smoked salmon tasting.

Passenger witness abundant wildlife including whales, eagles, and seals and learn about the cultural influences of both the Norwegians and the Suquamish tribe from the American Cruise Lines onboard historians and local expert guides.



Posted by DKH at 3:04 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  