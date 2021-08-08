Scene on the Sound: cruise ship American Spirit

Cruise ship American Spirit photo by Jan Hansen





Travel to where the Cascade and Olympic Mountains meet the sea, forming the stunning Puget Sound and San Juan Islands archipelago. Cruise the clear blue waters to picturesque historic seaside towns such as Anacortes where you can partake in a traditional smoked salmon tasting.





Designed to navigate the inland waterways of Alaska and Puget Sound, the American Spirit brings passengers to some of the most beautiful locations in America.The American Spirit has 47 rooms with space for 100 guests, so it's one of the more peaceful cruises.Passenger witness abundant wildlife including whales, eagles, and seals and learn about the cultural influences of both the Norwegians and the Suquamish tribe from the American Cruise Lines onboard historians and local expert guides.