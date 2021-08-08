In the Garden Now: African Lily

African Lily photo by Leanne Gallison By Victoria Gilleland By Victoria Gilleland





Known commonly as 'Lily-of-the-Nile' or 'African Lily' these bold perennials are native to South Africa.





By mid summer large 8 inch wide, blue flower clusters are held on 3 foot high stems above strappy dark green foliage.





Although these rich blue flowers are striking, other flower colors are available including different shades of blue, purple, pink and white.



African Lily grows well with Red Hot Poker Plant, Salvia and Eryngium.... all sun lovers.





They make a colorful addition to summer bouquets as well.





If you love showy summer flowers and have a sunny spot you can't go wrong with this gorgeous garden addition!



Thanks to Lake Forest Park gardener Leanne Gallison for sharing her beautiful African Lily photo.



(Botanical name: Agapanthus campanulatus)









