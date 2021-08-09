Case updates August 7, 2021 - no updates on weekend

Monday, August 9, 2021

King County Health Officer, Dr. Jeff Duchin
"We do have enough unvaccinated people to sustain a serious Delta surge that will cause preventable serious infections, hospitalizations and deaths. 

"This virus is significantly nastier than previous COVID-19 viruses, and it’s challenging us in new ways. 

"The bottom line: vaccines offer excellent protection against hospitalization and death from Delta. 

"But if you aren’t vaccinated, you are more likely to be infected, hospitalized or die from COVID-19. 

"I know this is such a marathon. We’ve been at this so long. This pandemic is continuing to challenge us … but for now, our outbreak continues to evolve. 

"Our understanding is evolving, and our actions need to evolve as well to reflect the reality of our pandemic."

--King County Health Officer, Dr. Jeff Duchin

