Case updates August 7, 2021 - no updates on weekend

Monday, August 9, 2021
"This virus is significantly nastier than previous COVID-19 viruses, and it’s challenging us in new ways.
"The bottom line: vaccines offer excellent protection against hospitalization and death from Delta.
"But if you aren’t vaccinated, you are more likely to be infected, hospitalized or die from COVID-19.
"I know this is such a marathon. We’ve been at this so long. This pandemic is continuing to challenge us … but for now, our outbreak continues to evolve.
"Our understanding is evolving, and our actions need to evolve as well to reflect the reality of our pandemic."
