Case updates August 7, 2021 - no updates on weekend

King County Health Officer, Dr. Jeff Duchin "We do have enough unvaccinated people to sustain a serious Delta surge that will cause preventable serious infections, hospitalizations and deaths.





"This virus is significantly nastier than previous COVID-19 viruses, and it’s challenging us in new ways.





"The bottom line: vaccines offer excellent protection against hospitalization and death from Delta.





"But if you aren’t vaccinated, you are more likely to be infected, hospitalized or die from COVID-19.





"I know this is such a marathon. We’ve been at this so long. This pandemic is continuing to challenge us … but for now, our outbreak continues to evolve.





"Our understanding is evolving, and our actions need to evolve as well to reflect the reality of our pandemic."





