Kenmore City Council requests emergency proclamation to halt asphalt production when air quality is judged unhealthy
Sunday, August 8, 2021
|Kenmore City Council 2021
Kenmore City Council sent Governor Jay Inslee an urgent letter requesting an emergency proclamation that would halt the production of asphalt at any location where the air quality meets or exceeds the Washington Air Quality Advisory (WAQA) levels of “Very Unhealthy” or “Hazardous,” as established by the Washington Department of Ecology.
In an effort to mitigate the health impacts associated with "Very Unhealthy" or "Hazardous" WAQA events, the letter asks that asphalt production be temporarily stopped to avoid exacerbating health risks to at-risk persons and the general population that live near asphalt plants.
"Our concern is that the production of asphalt emits particulate pollution into the air, which combined with smoke from wildfires, increases the total load of particle pollution," states Kenmore City Council in the letter.
"When some Washingtonians struggle to breathe during Very Unhealthy or Hazardous WAQA events, we believe that any additional particulate emissions into the air must be prevented."
The Legislature adopted RCW 43.06.220(1)(h) and RCW 70A.15.6020, which gives the governor the emergency powers to issue the requested proclamation. This proclamation would also complement the existing wildfire state of emergency declared under Emergency Proclamation 21-10, which imposed a temporary outdoor burn ban from July 6, 2021 through September 20, 2021.
A link to the full letter can be found here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment