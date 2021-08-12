Response to brush fire closes two lanes of I-5 in north Seattle



Around 3:45pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 fire crews from Seattle responded to a brush fire alongside southbound I-5 by the NE 130th overpass.





Fire and WSP worked to open back up all lanes on southbound I-5 at NE 130th Street.













Fire crews battled the fire from the overpass, hosing down trees and hillside to put out the flames.Two right lanes of SB I-5 at NE 130th were closed while crews battled the brush fire. Traffic was backed up is about to NE 175th for southbound; and northbound is stacked from NE 65th.4.24pm