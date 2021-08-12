Jobs: City of Shoreline Front Desk Attendant

Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday Evenings

Tentative hours 4:00 PM - 8:15 PM

Some Saturdays 7:45 AM - 4:15 PM



Scope of Work



To perform front desk reception duties at the Spartan Recreation Center.



CLOSING DATE: 10/31/2021 12:00 AMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.General PurposeWe are seeking four (4) Front Desk Attendants who can work during the listed dates and times for this position. This is an ongoing, non-benefited, average 12 hour a week position.Typical position schedule:First review of applications: 10/1/2021