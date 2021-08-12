Jobs: City of Shoreline Front Desk Attendant
Thursday, August 12, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 10/31/2021 12:00 AM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
General Purpose
We are seeking four (4) Front Desk Attendants who can work during the listed dates and times for this position. This is an ongoing, non-benefited, average 12 hour a week position.
Typical position schedule:
- Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday Evenings
- Tentative hours 4:00 PM - 8:15 PM
- Some Saturdays 7:45 AM - 4:15 PM
Scope of Work
To perform front desk reception duties at the Spartan Recreation Center.
Job description and application
