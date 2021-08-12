Shoreline Police: Help identify this brazen burglar



The store surveillance photos aren't great, but perhaps someone will recognize this brazen burglar.

On Sunday August 8, 2021 at 12:53am, King County deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress call at a drugstore in Shoreline, a contract partner of the King County Sheriff’s Office.





Multiple people called 9-1-1 to report a male had broken a window and entered the store. Some callers also reported that the male was filling up a plastic shopping basket while inside the store.







Before deputies arrived at the 14500 block of Aurora Avenue North, dispatch updated that the male had left towards the east side of the building, possibly on foot.



A witness flagged down arriving deputies. The witness told deputies he saw the suspect get into a green station wagon, leaving eastbound on N 145th St. The suspect was described as carrying a large green box with him.



While one set of deputies searched for the suspect, others cleared the interior of the store to ensure it was empty. When the store manager arrived, he reviewed security video and showed the deputies images of the suspect.



The suspect is a white male, wearing a purple t-shirt, light colored pants and carrying a large green plastic bin.



If anyone has knowledge of this commercial burglary or knows the individual involved, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21024735.









