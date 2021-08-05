Recology workshop: What goes where?

Thursday, August 5, 2021


What Goes Where? FREE Recycling Workshop on August 11, 2021

Do you have questions about composting and recycling? Want to know how you can lower your garbage bill and fight climate change at the same time? 

Join Recology and City of Shoreline staff next Wednesday, 8/11, at 7:00pm for a free one-hour workshop to get your recycling questions answered and discover strategies to create less waste!

The event will be held virtually on Zoom. The event is free but registration is required: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1tzrBXIqSKOtlkquoa_HSA.

For questions about this event, please contact Cameron Reed: creed@shorelinewa.gov



