Recology workshop: What goes where?

Join Recology and City of Shoreline staff next Wednesday, 8/11, at 7:00pm for a free one-hour workshop to get your recycling questions answered and discover strategies to create less waste!The event will be held virtually on Zoom. The event is free but registration is required: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1tzrBXIqSKOtlkquoa_HSA For questions about this event, please contact Cameron Reed: creed@shorelinewa.gov

Do you have questions about composting and recycling? Want to know how you can lower your garbage bill and fight climate change at the same time?