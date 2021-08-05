Gallery North in Edmonds presents paintings by Leah Rene Welch

Northwest Waves #1 by Leah Rene Welch

Gallery North is pleased to present "Fanciful Thoughts" paintings by Leah Rene Welch. She is a self-taught artist who has been painting professionally for ten years, predominantly in oils. Welch is inspired by the varied dramatic and subtle beauty of her native Northwest.





Ripples by Leah Rene Welch









Bugging Out by Leah Rene Welch

Gallery North invites you to look at our world through Welch’s own unique perspective “Fanciful Thoughts” runs through the month of August.



Gallery North invites you to look at our world through Welch's own unique perspective "Fanciful Thoughts" runs through the month of August.

The public is invited to Meet the Artist on Saturday August 14, 2021 from 1pm - 4pm. Wine Walk, Saturday August 7th 5pm - 8pm and Third Thursday ArtWalk August 19th 5pm – 8pm





Magnolia by Leah Rene Welch

In operation for 60 years.









Gallery North is located at 401 Main Street in Edmonds. For more information, please visit us at the Gallery North Website. www.GalleryNorthEdmonds.com Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. In operation for 60 years. Gallery North is one of the longest running artists' cooperatives in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds, Washington and is open seven days a week 11am – 5pm.

This presentation in shades of blues and greens is meant to transport the viewer to a calm and peaceful place. The inspiration for this collection comes from natural world all around us, the sea, the sky and everything in between.