Shoreline Police: Tackling package thief

A hands on tussle between homeowner and package thief brought deputies to the 300 block of N 149th St in Shoreline on Tuesday, July 24, 2021.

For obvious safety reasons, we don't recommend this approach. But, we understand people have grown tired of having their property stolen.



When the homeowner caught a male trying to steal a package from his yard, he ordered the thief to drop it.





When the thief refused, the homeowner began struggling with the package thief.



Deputies arrived and, as soon as the bad guy saw our personnel, he dropped the package. A review of the homeowner's NEST camera footage confirmed the homeowner's story.



The suspect was booked into the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) jail for the charge of Theft in the Third Degree and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree.



--King County Sheriff's Office











