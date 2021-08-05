Notes from Shoreline council meeting August 2, 2021

Pam Cross, reporter Shoreline City Council Meeting

Notes by Pam Cross



Mayor Hall called the remote meeting to order at 7:00pm.

All councilmembers were present.



Proclamation

I, Will Hall, Mayor of the City of Shoreline, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, do hereby proclaim August 3, 2021, as APPRECIATE YOUR NEIGHBORS NIGHT in the City of Shoreline, and encourage all Shoreline residents to connect with your neighbors in a safe way to enhance community safety and connectedness.



Approval of the Agenda

Agenda adopted by unanimous consent.



Report of the City Manager Debbie Tarry



COVID-19 UPDATE



Unfortunately new cases are trending upwards again. This is attributed to the Delta variant which is more contagious than the previous variants.











It’s time to CELEBRATE SHORELINE! It’s time to CELEBRATE SHORELINE!





Second annual CAN CASTLE CONTEST through August 16.







SHORELINE WALKS

This week the walk is around the Richmond Highlands neighborhood. For details go to



Public reminders

The Planning Commission will hold a remote meeting on Thursday, Aug 5 at 7:00pm



Council Reports SHORELINE WALKSThis week the walk is around the Richmond Highlands neighborhood. For details go to shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks The Planning Commission will hold a remote meeting on Thursday, Aug 5 at 7:00pm



Councilmember Robertson : I attended No. King Co. Coalition on Homelessness. This is the new name replacing the Shelter Task Force. We will hear from them next week, but I just want to share that a memorandum of agreement (MOA) is being composed that will be brought to Council for consideration in the not too distant future.



Public Comment



Regarding ACTION ITEM 7 (a): this is the first time before Council so speakers will have an opportunity to make comments on this item following the staff report.



Kathleen Russell, Shoreline, Save Shoreline Trees

I am correcting my comment of May 24 about the width of sidewalks. ADA sidewalks are approved at 4’ wide. Shoreline states in single family residential sidewalks should be 6’. We question the need for 6’ sidewalks. The City needs to delay 6’ width for 5th Ave NE to allow for public comment to save significant trees.



Martha Diesner, Shoreline, Echo Lake Waterfront Condos HOA

Regarding the 198th affordable housing for 100+ adjacent to our condominiums, I support this venture but balk at removing the trees.



Jackie Kurle, Shoreline

Regarding the enhanced shelter, I just want to underscore the need for ongoing support and monitoring of activities. I hope it's the best case scenario where the residents find a successful experience and the community also shares the same success.



Nancy Morris, Shoreline

I encourage everyone to watch a replay of “Urban Forests and Birds That Need Them” which is about birds and the importance of trees to saving birds.



Action Item 7(a) Action on the Purchase of Property Located at 19827 25th Avenue NE, Identified as King County Tax Parcel No. 042604-9030-07; and Authorizing the City Manager to Take the Necessary Steps to Complete the Property Purchase



Nathan Daum, Economic Development Program Manager made the presentation



This a motion to approve the purchase and sale contract for 19827 25th Avenue NE, a 20,000-square-foot parcel adjacent to Brugger’s Bog Park. It is included as one of the five parks identified for expansion in the Proposition No. 1 Park Bond Measure that will be before voters on the fall 2021 ballot.







This is the first time before Council, so will hear public comment after the staff report. This is the first time before Council, so will hear public comment after the staff report.













Financial impact

The negotiated purchase price is $1,140,000.

Additional post acquisition costs of $16,000 to $153,000 or more are dependent on the condition of the duplex located on the property and potential interim use of it as a rental property.



The City has an interim funding source. Bond Anticipation Notes (BAN), totaling $7,748,735 are available for park property purchases. If used for this purchase, the funds would have to be repaid in late 2022. The fall 2021 bond measure (if approved by voters) would be used. If it is not approved, other City funds would have to be used such as Park Impact Fees, reprogramming of General Capital Revenues, CFT (Conservation Futures) Grant Funding, or General Fund balance.



PUBLIC COMMENT

None



DISCUSSION

Motion and second to approve purchase of property



This is a very important part of the City’s vision for Brugger’s Park that is currently underutilized.



No additional discussion



VOTE

Passes unanimously



Study Item 8(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 939 - Authorizing a Non-Exclusive Franchise to Zayo Group, LLC to Construct, Maintain, Operate, Replace, and Repair a Telecommunications System Over, Along, Under, and Through Designated Public Rights-of-way in the City of Shoreline



Their fiber cable runs underground the length of Aurora Avenue N. as a “pass through.” Its network is described as a “ring” that spans around 250 route miles in the Puget Sound region stretching from Mukilteo in the north to Tacoma in the south, with routes throughout downtown Seattle and around Lake Washington. Zayo will provide no voice, cable, video, residential or end user services in Shoreline.



Utilities are required to have a right of way franchise with the City. The current 10-year franchise expires September 9, 2021. Franchise negotiations were completed promptly and in good faith. Terms are almost identical to the previous agreement. It grants a 10-year exclusive franchise to Zayo and it covers construction and maintenance, and includes how Zayo can work in the City’s right of way. The indemnification language has been updated. Liquidated Damages language is consistent with other City granted franchises.



The City reviewed the applicant’s past service record, the nature and location of the proposed facilities and services, and whether the proposal would serve public needs. We also considered that the applicant has substantially complied with the material terms of the franchise, and have been satisfied with the quality of the applicant’s service, response to customer complaints, and billing practices. We recognize that the applicant has the financial, legal and technical ability, and their proposal is reasonable to meet the future community needs.



DISCUSSION



My understanding of Zayo is that they don’t serve end users like us, but primarily large firms with high bandwidth needs. As a City, we don’t get anything out of this. But it's a public service providing high spotted internet to different industries, and I think we should do it.



Are there plans to include Shoreline in the future?

Reply: Some of their customers are out of Redmond and other very large industries that they don’t necessarily disclose due to the sensitivity of providing the kind of service they’re providing. But you know the names of the large companies in and around town that they’re providing service for. Universities are also oftentimes some of their customers so I don’t know if there are any plans due to the size of the entities they serve. Councilmembers agreed to see this on the Consent Calendar Aug 16.



Study Item 8(b) Discussion of Resolution No.482 - Amending the Employee Handbook



Don Moritz, Human Resources Director made the presentation.



Proposed updates to the Employee Handbook include, among others, “housekeeping” changes, clarifications, inclusion of Juneteenth (June 19) as an officially recognized City paid holiday, and modification of select practices to be consistent between the represented and non-represented employee policies.



DISCUSSION

Appreciate making the changes as they come up instead of a scheduled update every couple of years.



Wishing a happy and healthy retirement to Don Moritz



Councilmembers agreed to see this on the Consent Calendar Aug 16.



MEETING ADJOURNED







