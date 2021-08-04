Join a volunteer gardening group at North City Park - Come help Create a Future Forest

Volunteers can choose to help out from 9:00am to noon or from 1:00 to 3:00pm.



There are four target areas for the day's work.



There are still some more blackberries to remove from our first restoration site near the park entrance.





We need some volunteers to help expand our compost area by preparing the ground and making a second compost raft; At our very first restoration event we created life saving rings around our trees by removing ivy.





There are a few more trees that need these rings to prevent long term damage. And finally, there is a site at the south entrance to the park that had previously been cleared that can use some tender loving care to support the native plants spreading in the area.



