Join a volunteer gardening group at North City Park - Come help Create a Future Forest
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
|Photo courtesy Friends of North City Park
Come help Create a Healthy Future Forest for our North City neighborhood!
Green Shoreline Forest Steward Judy is looking for volunteers to help out during two work parties on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at North City Park, 19201 10th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Volunteers can choose to help out from 9:00am to noon or from 1:00 to 3:00pm.
There are four target areas for the day's work.
There are still some more blackberries to remove from our first restoration site near the park entrance.
We need some volunteers to help expand our compost area by preparing the ground and making a second compost raft; At our very first restoration event we created life saving rings around our trees by removing ivy.
There are a few more trees that need these rings to prevent long term damage. And finally, there is a site at the south entrance to the park that had previously been cleared that can use some tender loving care to support the native plants spreading in the area.
So, there is a job for everybody. No experience needed - our forest steward and seasoned volunteers will train you. Come out, meet some neighbors, and help restore North City Park!
To sign up for the 9:00 to noon work party go to https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/146/
The sign up for the 1:00 to 3:00pm work party is at
https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/209/
The Green Shoreline Partnership is building a city-wide community-based stewardship program to support long-term restoration and maintenance of Shoreline’s parks and natural areas.
Green Shoreline has the goal to restore 240 acres of Shoreline’s forested parks and natural areas by 2039.
The Green Shoreline Partnership works to:
- improve the quality of life,
- connections to nature, and
- enhance forest benefits for Shoreline’s residents;
- galvanize an informed and active community of stewards; and
- ensure long-term sustainable funding and community support of forest restoration efforts.
To learn more about this effort and to find other volunteer opportunities at https://forterra.org/subpage/green-shoreline-partnership
You can follow the work at North City Park on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/friendsofnorthcitypark/
