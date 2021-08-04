One day class for Washington State Flagger Certification

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Are you looking for a career change or an opportunity to earn additional income? 

Earn a Washington State Flagger Certification card after completion of a one-day class at Shoreline Community College!

You'll receive the Traffic Control Flagger Certification Handbook and complete an open-book test. 

State Flagger Certification is valid for 3 years in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.

Fee: $85
Dates: August 13, 2021
Time: 8am - 4:00pm
Location: Shoreline Community College campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Please note that all students must wear a mask, and adhere to social distancing protocols to attend this on-campus training. Information regarding these protocols will be sent to all registered students prior to the start of class.

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.



