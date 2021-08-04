Case updates August 2, 2021 - 94% of COVID cases are in the unvaccinated population
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Yet the numbers continue to rise, because the Delta variant is spreading rapidly in unvaccinated people.
New data, released July 28, shows that between February and June 2021, at least 94% of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state occurred in individuals who were not fully vaccinated.
Case updates August 2, 2021 - no updates on weekends
United States
Washington state - Today's total case counts include roughly 4,000 new cases reported during July 30 - August 1, 2021 that were previously backlogged.
- Total cases 35,171,679 - 78,806 new
- Total deaths 611,791 - 392 new
- Total confirmed cases 439,141 - 4,591 new
- Probable (additional) cases 42,216 - 885 new
- Total hospitalizations 26,957 - 119 new
- Total deaths 6,136 - 9 new
King county
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 113,243 - 1,131 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,724 - 17 new
- Total deaths 1,683 - 1 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 27,205 - 333 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,483 - 5 new
- Total deaths 425 - 0 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,587 - 18 new
- Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 350 - -1 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
