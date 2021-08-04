Case updates August 2, 2021 - 94% of COVID cases are in the unvaccinated population

As of August 2, 69.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. King county is over 80% for 16 and older.





Yet the numbers continue to rise, because the Delta variant is spreading rapidly in unvaccinated people.





New data, released July 28, shows that between February and June 2021, at least 94% of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state occurred in individuals who were not fully vaccinated.