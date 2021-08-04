Case updates August 2, 2021 - 94% of COVID cases are in the unvaccinated population

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

As of August 2, 69.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. King county is over 80% for 16 and older. 

Yet the numbers continue to rise, because the Delta variant is spreading rapidly in unvaccinated people.

New data, released July 28, shows that between February and June 2021, at least 94% of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state occurred in individuals who were not fully vaccinated.    

Case updates August 2, 2021 - no updates on weekends
 

United States 
  • Total cases  35,171,679 - 78,806 new
  • Total deaths 611,791 - 392 new

Washington state - Today's total case counts include roughly 4,000 new cases reported during July 30 - August 1, 2021 that were previously backlogged.
  • Total confirmed cases 439,141 - 4,591 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 42,216 - 885 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 26,957 - 119 new
  • Total deaths 6,136 - 9 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 113,243 - 1,131 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 6,724 - 17 new 
  • Total deaths 1,683 - 1 new

Seattle
  • Total confirmed cases 27,205 - 333 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,483 - 5 new 
  • Total deaths 425 - 0  new

Shoreline 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,587 - 18 new
  • Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 350 -   -1 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new


