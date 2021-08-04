Jobs: City of Shoreline Structural Plans Examiner
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 08/17/21 12:00 AM
During the COVID-19 pandemic, this position has worked primarily from home for office-type duties, while reporting for in person meetings in the field or in the office as needed. The City's remote work policy is under evaluation, and we anticipate that a hybrid model is likely. Under the new policy, it is possible that this position could work remotely part-time on a regular basis if desired.
DEFINITION
To review complex residential and commercial building plans and specifications, including structural plans, for compliance with established building codes, structural design criteria and ordinances; to respond to inquiries from developers, contractors and the general public regarding code compliance issues; to assist staff in the applications and interpretation of adopted codes; and to perform a variety of plans examination tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.
DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS
This is a specialized advanced journey level class in the Plans Examiner series. Positions at this level are distinguished from other classes within the series by the current registration as a Professional Engineer in the State of WA, specific knowledge of structural engineering principles and the complexity of duties assigned. Employees perform structural review supporting structurally engineered building projects of a large and complex scope and high level of responsibility. Employees at this level are required to be fully trained in all procedures related to assigned area of responsibility.
Job description and application
