Jobs: City of Shoreline Structural Plans Examiner

CLOSING DATE: 08/17/21 12:00 AMDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, this position has worked primarily from home for office-type duties, while reporting for in person meetings in the field or in the office as needed. The City's remote work policy is under evaluation, and we anticipate that a hybrid model is likely. Under the new policy, it is possible that this position could work remotely part-time on a regular basis if desired.DEFINITIONTo review complex residential and commercial building plans and specifications, including structural plans, for compliance with established building codes, structural design criteria and ordinances; to respond to inquiries from developers, contractors and the general public regarding code compliance issues; to assist staff in the applications and interpretation of adopted codes; and to perform a variety of plans examination tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is a specialized advanced journey level class in the Plans Examiner series. Positions at this level are distinguished from other classes within the series by the current registration as a Professional Engineer in the State of WA, specific knowledge of structural engineering principles and the complexity of duties assigned. Employees perform structural review supporting structurally engineered building projects of a large and complex scope and high level of responsibility. Employees at this level are required to be fully trained in all procedures related to assigned area of responsibility.