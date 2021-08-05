2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands August 10, 11, and 14, 2021 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Thursday, August 5, 2021
2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
August 10, 11, and 14, 2021
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce that ShoreLake Battle of the Bands will be returning this summer to a live and in-person open air concert series at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park. Join us in supporting our local musicians!
Each night will showcase 5 local bands all competing for some amazing industry and cash prizes. Selections for the Finals will be announced on August 10 and 11 after all the bands perform.
Tickets are now on sale for $5 per night, and the start time is 6:30pm (roughly ending around 9:30pm). The evenings will also include a beer garden (21+) with craft brews provided by Monka Brewing Co., and a Food Truck (TBA).
Participating Bands:
Pool #1 August 10
- Halley Gregg | Rock
- Brian James and the Great Unknown | Pop
- Cousin Wolf | Indie-Rock
- Eric Blu and the Soul Revue | Rhythm and Blues
- Living with a Bear | Rock
Pool #2 August 11
- Sam and the Savages | Rock
- Aurora Avenue | Indie-Rock
- Stargazy Pie | Rock
- CANNxN | Pop
- Your Downstairs Neighbors | Indie-Rock
ShoreLake Battle of the Bands aims to support emerging and developing musicians in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of music in our community.
The 1st place winner will take home $1,500 and a one day of studio time at Robert Lang Studios right here in Shoreline. The 2nd place winner will take home $1,000 and a livestream performance at Annex Room Studio.
Winners will be decided by the judges. Plus, crowd enthusiasm and excitement is a factor in jury decisions. So don’t hesitate to cheer on your favorite performers from the evening!
We also want to welcome our BotB emcee Sasha Cousineau to the show as well! Sasha is a lifelong performer and arts advocate.
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, Annex Room Studio, Monka Brewing Co., the City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWA, National Endowment for the Arts, and individual donors, like you.
ShoreLake Arts COVID-19 Requirements and Guidelines:We will be adhering to all CDC and Washington State guidelines during the events.
Questions can be emailed to Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
0 comments:
Post a Comment