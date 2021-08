2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands August 10, 11, and 14, 2021 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park

2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

August 10, 11, and 14, 2021









ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce that ShoreLake Battle of the Bands will be returning this summer to a live and in-person open air concert series at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park. Join us in supporting our local musicians!Each night will showcase 5 local bands all competing for some amazing industry and cash prizes. Selections for the Finals will be announced on August 10 and 11 after all the bands perform. Tickets are now on sale for $5 per night , and the start time is 6:30pm (roughly ending around 9:30pm). The evenings will also include a beer garden (21+) with craft brews provided by Monka Brewing Co., and a Food Truck (TBA).