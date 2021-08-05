Case updates August 3, 2021 - state vaccination rate at 69.6% but Delta virus is taking its toll

Thursday, August 5, 2021


As of August 2, 69.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. King county is over 80% for 16 and older. 

Yet the numbers continue to rise, because the Delta variant is spreading rapidly in unvaccinated people.

New data, released July 28, shows that between February and June 2021, at least 94% of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state occurred in individuals who were not fully vaccinated.    

Case updates August 3, 2021 - no updates on weekends
 

United States 
  • Total cases  35,286,935 - 103,455 new
  • Total deaths 612,386 - 614 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 440,759 - 1,618 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 42,630 - 414 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 27,178 - 221 new 
  • Total deaths 6,145 - 9 new 

King county - The WA Department of Health is currently processing a backlog of lab results. A large number of new cases from July 28-31 were added late on August 3
  • Total confirmed cases 113,809 - 566 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 6,735 - 11 new 
  • Total deaths 1,684 - 1 new

Seattle
  • Total confirmed cases 27,344 - 139 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,483 - 0 new 
  • Total deaths 425 - 0  new

Shoreline 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,593 - 6 new
  • Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 352 -   2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new


