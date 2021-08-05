Case updates August 3, 2021 - state vaccination rate at 69.6% but Delta virus is taking its toll



As of August 2, 69.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. King county is over 80% for 16 and older. As of August 2, 69.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. King county is over 80% for 16 and older.





Yet the numbers continue to rise, because the Delta variant is spreading rapidly in unvaccinated people.





New data, released July 28, shows that between February and June 2021, at least 94% of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state occurred in individuals who were not fully vaccinated.



Case updates August 3, 2021 - no updates on weekends

United States

Total cases 35,286,935 - 103,455 new

Total deaths 612,386 - 614 new

Washington state Total confirmed cases 440,759 - 1,618 new

Probable (additional) cases 42,630 - 414 new

Total hospitalizations 27,178 - 221 new

Total deaths 6,145 - 9 new

King county - The WA Department of Health is currently processing a backlog of lab results. A large number of new cases from July 28-31 were added late on August 3 Total confirmed cases 113,809 - 566 new

Total hospitalizations 6,735 - 11 new

Total deaths 1,684 - 1 new

Seattle

Total confirmed cases 27,344 - 139 new

Total hospitalizations 1,483 - 0 new

Total deaths 425 - 0 new The WA Department of Health is currently processing a backlog of lab results. A large number of new cases from July 28-31 were added late on August 3

Shoreline

Total confirmed cases 2,593 - 6 new

Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new

Total deaths 101 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park

Total confirmed cases 352 - 2 new

Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new

Total deaths 4 - 0 new



