Case updates August 3, 2021 - state vaccination rate at 69.6% but Delta virus is taking its toll
Thursday, August 5, 2021
As of August 2, 69.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. King county is over 80% for 16 and older.
Yet the numbers continue to rise, because the Delta variant is spreading rapidly in unvaccinated people.
New data, released July 28, shows that between February and June 2021, at least 94% of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state occurred in individuals who were not fully vaccinated.
United States
- Total cases 35,286,935 - 103,455 new
- Total deaths 612,386 - 614 new
- Total confirmed cases 440,759 - 1,618 new
- Probable (additional) cases 42,630 - 414 new
- Total hospitalizations 27,178 - 221 new
- Total deaths 6,145 - 9 new
King county - The WA Department of Health is currently processing a backlog of lab results. A large number of new cases from July 28-31 were added late on August 3
- Total confirmed cases 113,809 - 566 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,735 - 11 new
- Total deaths 1,684 - 1 new
- Total confirmed cases 27,344 - 139 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,483 - 0 new
- Total deaths 425 - 0 new
- Total confirmed cases 2,593 - 6 new
- Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new
- Total confirmed cases 352 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
