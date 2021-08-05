Shoreline Community College Honors College students shine at UW Undergraduate Research Symposium

Topic: “From Madame de Pompadour to Jeffery Epstein: The Diversion of Blame to Preserve Class Status.”

Mentors: Professor Terry Taylor, History; Professor Davis Oldham, English

Topic: “Decolonizing Environmentalism: An Overview of Environmental Racism and Conservation Rhetoric.”

Mentor: Professor Matthew Loper, Environmental Science

Topic: “Violence Over Safety: An Examination of Public Safety Through Policing in the United States.”

Mentor: Professor Brooke Zimmers, Speech Communication

Topic: “Chernobyl’s Forest Fires: An Examination of the Fires that Continue to Spread Harmful Radioactivity.”

Mentor: Professor Matthew Loper, Environmental Science

Topic: “How the Freemium Game Model is Designed to Profit: A Review of the Ethical Concerns Over the Predatory Monetization of Gamers.”

Mentor: Professor Don Christensen, Psychology

Topic: “How Medieval and Renaissance Concepts of Childhood Influence Contemporary Society.”

Mentor: Professor Terry Taylor, History

Topic: “A Foolproof Strategy: The Use of Non-Violence to Advance Social Justice Issues in the U.S.”

Mentor: Professor Davis Oldham, English





The Honors College began in 2006 as the Shoreline “Honors Program” with a generous gift from Walter and Denise Day. It has been sustained over the years by faculty who volunteer their time to serve the program and mentor individual students. Shoreline is a member of the National Collegiate Honors Council and the Western Regional Honors Council.



Applications to join the Honors College in 2021-22 are now open until September 24, 2021.













The Honors College is open to any Shoreline Community College student, and there is no cost to apply. Learn more about the Honors College and the application process.

Each spring, thousands of undergraduate students, along with friends and family, congregate in Mary Gates Hall to present their original research, share ideas, and connect with other scholars and researchers.While the event was held virtually for the past two years, Shoreline students continued to fit in – and shine – amid the crowd of mostly upper division UW students.Seven students from Shoreline prepared and uploaded a video presentation this May and took part in a discipline-based panel discussion with similar presenters from UW. A distinct advantage of this format is that students received direct feedback from UW faculty who joined each session. Honors College students received positive responses to their presentations and encouragement to continue their research.This year’s presenters included:Honors College students, once accepted into the program, are able to take a range of honors classes, receive additional university transfer support, and complete an optional research track.