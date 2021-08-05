A lovely day for a concert under the trees: Hyaline at Kruckeberg Garden

Thursday, August 5, 2021

 
Photo by Mike Remarcke

It was another hot day in Shoreline but it was very pleasant under the trees at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden where people gathered to listen to Hyaline in concert, sponsored by ShoreLake Arts as part of their summer concert series..

Photo by Mike Remarcke

People brought folding chairs and picnic dinners and chose their spots to hear the group perform.

Photo by Mike Remarcke
Hyaline is a symphonic electronic collaboration between violinist Bill Panks, violist Aleida Gehrels, and percussionist Jake Ransom.



