Jazz Vespers Sunday in person at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church

Friday, August 6, 2021


Vespers is back in person at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church this Sunday, August 8, at 5:00pm with great music, good friends and a way to unwind before the start of a new week! 

We'll have Brandon Vance on fiddle and violin and Anna Doak on upright bass as well as Jean Chaumont on guitar. We'll play some Scottish folk songs rearranged as well as some personal compositions by Brandon and others. 

Author Ross McMeekin will offer a short reflection. We are looking forward to spending time with you!




