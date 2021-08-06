Respect the signs: SR 20 North Cascades Highway remains closed
Friday, August 6, 2021
|Wildfire smoke photo courtesy WSDOT
WSDOT is working closely with the US Forest Service and Okanogan County to identify where fire activity and firefighting operations warrant closure.
Knowing before you go is important. You can stay up-to-date on road closures by following @wsdot_east and visiting the travel alerts page.
The USDA Forest Service also provides updates, as does Washington State Parks.
Please don't try to go through this or any road closure. There are no nearby or alternate routes, forest service roads or side roads that allow access. Trying to get through a closed road puts you and others in the area at risk and diverts valuable resources. Closed means closed.
WSDOT's recent blog does provide information about alternate routes to get to the east side of the state, so if that is where you are headed, read it first for some helpful information.
Please don't try to go through this or any road closure. There are no nearby or alternate routes, forest service roads or side roads that allow access. Trying to get through a closed road puts you and others in the area at risk and diverts valuable resources. Closed means closed.
WSDOT's recent blog does provide information about alternate routes to get to the east side of the state, so if that is where you are headed, read it first for some helpful information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment