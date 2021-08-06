Case updates August 4, 2021
Friday, August 6, 2021
Inadequate ventilation continues to come up as a factor in public health outbreak investigations.
Case updates August 4, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
United States
Washington state
Seattle
- Total cases 35,392,284 - 92,282 new
- Total deaths 612,958 - 500 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 443,230 - 2,471 new
- Probable (additional) cases 43,073 - 443 new
- Total hospitalizations 27,340 - 162 new
- Total deaths 6,155 - 10 new
King county - The WA Department of Health is currently processing a backlog of lab results. Numbers will continue to show large daily increases over this week as the backlog is addressed.
- Total confirmed cases 114,396 - 587 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,753 - 18 new
- Total deaths 1,690 - 6 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 27,520 - 176 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,487 - 4 new
- Total deaths 427 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,604 - 11 new
- Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
- Total deaths 102 - 1 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 353 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
