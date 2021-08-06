Case updates August 4, 2021

Friday, August 6, 2021

King County positive cases

In the last three weeks, Public Health has observed a large percentage of outbreaks reported in non-healthcare workplaces, including an office with 61 employees and 27 reported cases.

Inadequate ventilation continues to come up as a factor in public health outbreak investigations.


United States 
  • Total cases  35,392,284 - 92,282 new
  • Total deaths 612,958 - 500 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 443,230 - 2,471 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 43,073 - 443 new
  • Total hospitalizations 27,340 - 162 new 
  • Total deaths 6,155 - 10 new 

King county - The WA Department of Health is currently processing a backlog of lab results. Numbers will continue to show large daily increases over this week as the backlog is addressed.

  • Total confirmed cases 114,396 - 587 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 6,753 - 18 new 
  • Total deaths 1,690 - 6 new

Seattle
  • Total confirmed cases 27,520 - 176 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,487 - 4 new 
  • Total deaths 427 - 2 new

Shoreline 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,604 - 11 new
  • Total hospitalizations 212 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 102 - 1 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 353 -   1 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new


Post a Comment

