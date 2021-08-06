Edmonds Arts Festival in person August 27-29, 2021

Edmonds Arts Festival August 27-29, 2021





Friday and Saturday 10am - 6pm; Sunday 10am - 5pm





Festival visitors will have the opportunity to visit more than 160 juried art booths in the field and see award-winning art in the Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center.





Student art will also be on display at the gallery, including works by winners of Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships.





There will be food for hungry art patrons and free live entertainment during Festival hours.





Every artwork purchased at the Festival helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art. Free admission and parking.



The Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community art fair to one of the most prestigious in the Pacific Northwest, attracting artists from across the nation and Canada.



