Photo: The day started with wildfire haze

Smoky sunrise photo by Mike Remarcke

We started the day Friday with smokey skies obscuring the Cascades. The smoke persisted during the day and into the evening. We started the day Friday with smokey skies obscuring the Cascades. The smoke persisted during the day and into the evening.





Photo by Mike Remarcke





The thick layer of smoke was noticeable but not unbearable for short exposures, except for those with impaired breathing.





The irony is that the unhealthy air protected us from the high temperatures predicted for today.





Photo by Lee Lageschulte













When the sun looks like this, you know there's something in the air - smoke, fog, smog, haze,etc.By sunset, the haze obscured the Olympics but left the ferry in view and blazed a fiery path across the water.