Photo: The day started with wildfire haze

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Smoky sunrise photo by Mike Remarcke

We started the day Friday with smokey skies obscuring the Cascades. The smoke persisted during the day and into the evening.

Photo by Mike Remarcke

When the sun looks like this, you know there's something in the air - smoke, fog, smog, haze,etc. 

The thick layer of smoke was noticeable but not unbearable for short exposures, except for those with impaired breathing.

The irony is that the unhealthy air protected us from the high temperatures predicted for today. 

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

By sunset, the haze obscured the Olympics but left the ferry in view and blazed a fiery path across the water.



Posted by DKH at 12:21 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  