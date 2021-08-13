Census Bureau: Economic hardship declined in households with children as Child Tax Credit payments arrived
Friday, August 13, 2021
The Internal Revenue Service last month (July 15, 2021) began issuing a monthly Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) to families with children.
About 35 million eligible families received the first monthly payment of up to $300 for each child age 5 and under and up to $250 for each child ages 6 to 17. Payments will continue monthly through December.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s experimental HPS collected survey responses just before and just after the arrival of the first checks.
The survey shows introduction of the CTC coincided with a drop in food insufficiency in households with children. It also showed that in those households, there was a drop in difficulty paying weekly expenses.
Continue reading to learn more about:
Continue reading to learn more about:
- Food insufficiency dropped quickly after checks arrived
- Financial hardship of families with children also dropped
- Families spent CTC on their children
- About HPS
