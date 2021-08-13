Cedar Grove opens location in Kenmore

Friday, August 13, 2021

Cedar Grove compost
Cedar Grove, the King county organics processor, has opened a new location in Kenmore. 

Cedar Grove plays a critical role in the Puget Sound’s recycling infrastructure and sustainability efforts, diverting more than 350,000 tons of yard waste and food scraps from landfills annually.

For more information about the compost Cedar Grove sells to businesses, governments, and residents, visit www.cgcompost.com

You can view a tour of the composting process here: Tours - Cedar Grove | Organic Compost (cedar-grove.com)

Here are the details about the new Kenmore location: Locations + Contact Cedar Grove | Organic Compost (cedar-grove.com)

Location: 6527 NE 175th St Kenmore, WA 98028

Phone: 1-877-764-5748 (toll free)

Hours of Operation:
  • Monday-Saturday: 7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed
Services: Bulk and bagged soils and yard waste drop-off



