School board study session Tuesday focuses on fall return to school plans

Saturday, August 14, 2021

The Shoreline School Board will hold a study session focused on fall return to school plans on Tuesday, August 17 at 6:00pm.

This study session will be held in person in the Shoreline Room at the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave. NE, and also available online via Zoom. 

See the details and links below to attend via Zoom. 

Please note that due to updated guidance from the Department of Health, we will implement 6-foot distancing between those in attendance and all attendees must wear masks.

Attending the August 17 School Board Study Session Online:

Meeting Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89905155727...
Passcode: 404046
Webinar ID: 899 0515 5727

Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833



