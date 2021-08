The Crest Cinema Center presents CODA, the most highly awarded film in Sundance history. The Crest Cinema Center presents CODA, the most highly awarded film in Sundance history.





It’s the critically acclaimed coming-of-age story of Ruby, the only hearing person in her deaf family, who discovers a passion for singing, and is torn between her family obligations and her future.





Starring newcomer Emilia Jones and Academy Award Winner Marlee Matlin.





Showtimes and tickets here





The Crest, located at 5th NE and NE 165th is air conditioned.