UW is scheduling 3rd COVID shot for immunocompromised individuals. Not necessary to be a UW patient and there is no cost.

They offer 1st and 2nd vaccine doses to ages 12+. As of Aug 15, 2021 immunocompromised individuals who are vaccinated can get a 3rd dose. Call 206-520-8700 to schedule.





There are clinics in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Northgate and other Seattle neighborhoods.