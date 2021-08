New scholarship program for Emergency Medical Technicians

Medic One Foundation is excited to announce the launch of their new EMT Scholarship Program!





This program, developed in partnership with North Seattle College , will help remove financial barriers for individuals interested in pursuing a career in emergency medicine.





Each quarter, a limited number of spaces will be reserved for scholarship recipients to attend the Emergency Medical Technician course at North Seattle College—the most prolific EMT training program in the region—at no cost.





To learn more or to apply, visit mediconefoundation.org/emt





