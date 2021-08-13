New scholarship program for Emergency Medical Technicians

Friday, August 13, 2021

Medic One Foundation is excited to announce the launch of their new EMT Scholarship Program! 

This program, developed in partnership with North Seattle College, will help remove financial barriers for individuals interested in pursuing a career in emergency medicine. 

Each quarter, a limited number of spaces will be reserved for scholarship recipients to attend the Emergency Medical Technician course at North Seattle College—the most prolific EMT training program in the region—at no cost. 

To learn more or to apply, visit mediconefoundation.org/emt.

Departments served by Medic One: 

Posted by DKH at 3:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  