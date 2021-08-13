Shoreline Police: Catalytic converter thieves just get bolder and bolder



On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:36am, a deputy was called to take a theft report at the 3200 block of NE 145th St in Shoreline.





A company employee reported that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off one of the company trucks.



A review of the security surveillance video shows that the theft occurred on 08/05/2021 around 8:50pm.







A white male can be seen exiting a grey, Honda Accord. He is carrying a Sawzall and looks around, to make sure no one is watching, and then crawls under the truck.







Within minutes, the man is on the move again. He runs back to his vehicle carrying the stolen converter, throws it inside the car, jumps in the driver's seat and the car takes off.







The suspect vehicle looks to be a newly purchased gray Honda Accord with an unidentifiable dealership paper plate on the rear of the car.



Three suspects were seen occupying the vehicle.



The male driver appeared to be about 6'0" tall and in his late 30s to 50s.







The front passenger appeared to be a dark-skinned female wearing a white spaghetti strap tank top. Sitting in the back passenger seat behind her was an unidentifiable individual wearing a white t-shirt.



If you have any information on this case or can identify the suspects or the vehicle, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #c21024527.







