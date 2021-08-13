Thursday: Sunset and smoke
Friday, August 13, 2021
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency expects smoke to continue or worsen on Friday.
Some areas may have higher concentrations for short periods of time if additional smoke plumes move into the area.
Smoke should begin to clear on Saturday.
Updates as conditions develop at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency www.pscleanair.gov
Note the layers of air in the photo - it looks relatively clear at ground level. Then a fairly thick layer topped with mild haze over a blue sky and wispy white cloud.
