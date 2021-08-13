Thursday: Sunset and smoke

Friday, August 13, 2021

Photo by Lee Lageschulte 8-12-21
Winds are bringing wildfire smoke into the Puget Sound region. 

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency expects smoke to continue or worsen on Friday. 

Some areas may have higher concentrations for short periods of time if additional smoke plumes move into the area.

Smoke should begin to clear on Saturday.

﻿Updates as conditions develop at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency www.pscleanair.gov

Note the layers of air in the photo - it looks relatively clear at ground level. Then a fairly thick layer topped with mild haze over a blue sky and wispy white cloud.



Posted by DKH at 2:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  